DEER DANGER FOR DRIVERS INCREASES IN AUTUMN

IOWA MOTORISTS ARE REMINDED TO STAY ALERT AS FALL WEATHER MEANS DEER WILL BE ACTIVE AND MAY DART ACROSS ROADWAYS.

JIM COFFEY, A FOREST WILDLIFE BIOLOGIST WITH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, SAYS IF YOU SPOT ONE DEER, EXPECT THERE TO BE MORE.

BAND1 OC….BEHIND US :24

COFFEY SAYS DRIVERS NEED TO SLOW DOWN, USE SWEEPING EYE MOVEMENTS FROM DITCH TO DITCH, AND BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS.

BAND2 OC….TO HAPPEN :19

HE SAYS IOWA’S DEER HERD IS MANAGED TO PROVIDE A HARVEST OF UP TO 120-THOUSAND DEER ANNUALLY.

A REPORT FROM STATE FARM RANKS IOWA AS THE NATION’S FOURTH-WORST STATE FOR CAR-DEER ACCIDENTS, WITH CLAIMS FOR SUCH WRECKS AVERAGING AROUND FOUR-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

RADIO IOWA