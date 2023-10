BUILD EXPO SHOWCASES BUILDING TRADE CAREERS

HUNDREDS OF HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM THE TRI-STATE AREA WERE AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER TUESDAY EXPLORING POSSIBLE CAREERS IN VARIOUS BUILDING TRADES.

TERRI SCHELM OF THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND SAYS THE “BUILD MY FUTURE” CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY SHOWCASE FEATURED MANY LOCAL BUILDING RELATED COMPANIES HIGHLIGHTING OPPORTUNITIES FOR TRI-STATE 9TH THROUGH 12TH-GRADE STUDENTS:

BUILD4 OC……FOR THIS EVENT. :11

SCHELM SAYS AN EMPHASIS ON BUILDING TRADES AS FUTURE CAREERS FOR STUDENTS IS GROWING AGAIN:

BUILD5 OC……INTO THOSE TRADES. :26

STUDENTS SUCH AS BRITTON WEILAND, A SOPHOMORE FROM LAWTON-BRONSON, TOOK PART IN SOME

INTERACTIVE HANDS-ON LEARNING LABS, LED BY VOLUNTEERS FROM LOCAL CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES:

BUILD6 OC……PRETTY FUN. :06

FELLOW SOPHOMORE ADEN RUDEN TRIED OUT MANY OF THE ACTIVITIES AT THE EXPO:

BUILD7 OC…..QUITE COOL. :14

SCHELM SAYS THE EXPO EMPHASIZED THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE CURRENT SHORTAGE OF SKILLED WORKERS, WHICH POSES A SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE FOR BUILDERS AND GENERAL CONTRACTORS.