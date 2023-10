THE SIXTH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE EXCEEDED ITS GOAL OF $150,000 IN DONATIONS TUESDAY THANKS TO THE HELP OF MANY OF YOU.

AS OF 10 P.M. TUESDAY, THE TOTAL MONEY RAISED EXCEEDED $160,000 THANKS TO 1069 DONORS CONTRIBUTING OVER $133-THOUSAND DOLLARS COMBINED WITH OVER $27-THOUSAND IN MATCHING FUNDS.

A BIG THANKS TO ALL OF YOU WHO DONATED FROM THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, THE HUNDRED PLUS NON-PROFITS WHO WERE HELPED; AND FROM POWELL BROADCASTING.