BIG GIVE EXCEEDS FUNDRAISING GOAL (Update)

THE FINAL TOTAL IS IN FOR THE SIXTH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE.

THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION HAS ANNOUNCED THE EVENT RAISED $205-THOUSAND AND 80 DOLLARS, FAR EXCEEDING THE GOAL OF $150,000.

NEARLY 1,300 CONTRIBUTORS RALLIED TOGETHER TO SUPPORT NEARLY 100 LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS SUPPORTED BY THE BIG GIVE IN THE 24-HOUR ONLINE EVENT

MATCHING GIFTS BEFORE THE EVENT, CONTRIBUTED MORE THAN $38,000 TO THE OVERALL TOTAL.

IN ADDITION, 43 PARTICIPATING NONPROFITS RAISED OVER $1,000 EACH,

A BIG THANKS TO ALL OF YOU WHO DONATED FROM THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, THE NON-PROFITS WHO WERE HELPED; AND FROM POWELL BROADCASTING.

Updated 11:55 a.m. 10/4/23