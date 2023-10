SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE TAKES PLACE TUESDAY

THE SIXTH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE OFFICIALLY GETS UNDERWAY AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND RUNS ALL DAY TUESDAY.

KATIE ROBERTS IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION WHICH LEADS THE ONLINE, 24-HOUR DAY OF GIVING TO SPOTLIGHT LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS:

SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS HAVE CONTRIBUTED OVER $700,000 TO THE BIG GIVE DURING ITS FIRST FIVE YEARS.

ROBERTS SAYS THEY HAVE A GOAL IN MIND FOR THIS YEAR’S EFFORT:

NEARLY 100 LOCAL CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS ARE PARTICIPATING THIS YEAR.

MANY OF THE NONPROFITS HAVE SECURED MATCHING GIFTS TO MAKE YOUR DONATIONS MEAN MORE TO REACHING THEIR PROJECT GOAL.

ROBERTS SAYS YOU MAY MAKE YOUR CONTRIBUTIONS EARLY IF YOU WISH:

INDIVIDUALS MAY SUPPORT AS MANY NON-PROFITS AS THEY WISH AT A MINIMUM OF $10 DOLLARS.

BEGINNING TUESDAY AT 7 A.M. YOU MAY ALSO DROP OFF CASH OR CHECK DONATIONS AT THE SIOUXLAND HY- VEES.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST FROM THE HAMILTON HY-VEE THAT DAY.