SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER HAS BEEN PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE FOLLOWING HIS ARREST FRIDAY NIGHT ON DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND OTHER CHARGES BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A 911 CALL FRIDAY EVENING AT A RESIDENCE AND TOOK BRAD ECHTER INTO CUSTODY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER ISSUED A STATEMENT MONDAY SAYING THIS ALLEGED BEHAVIOR IS HIGHLY CONCERNING AND WILL BE FULLY INVESTIGATED.

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT POLICY DIRECTS A PROMPT INTERNAL INVESTIGATION FOR ANY INCIDENT WHERE AN OFFICER IS ACCUSED OF A CRIMINAL ACT.

THE INTERNAL AFFAIRS INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AND INDEPENDENT OF THE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED BY THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

OFFICER ECHTER WAS OFF-DUTY AT THE TIME OF HIS ARREST AND WILL REMAIN ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE PENDING THE OUTCOME OF THE INVESTIGATIONS.

MUELLER SAYS THE DEPARTMENT WILL CONTINUE TO ENSURE ITS INTEGRITY AND CREDIBILITY BY TAKING ALL ALLEGED VIOLATIONS INVOLVING DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES SERIOUSLY.

THEY ENCOURAGE VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE TO SEEK ASSISTANCE BY CONTACTING LOCAL RESOURCES SUCH AS SAFE PLACE.