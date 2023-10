ORANGE CITY ROADHOUSE COMPETES FOR STATE’S BEST PORK TENDERLOIN

AN ORANGE CITY RESTAURANT IS ONE OF FIVE FINALISTS COMPETING FOR THE TITLE OF HAVING THE BEST PORK TENDERLOIN IN IOWA.

THE ROADHOUSE, IN ORANGE CITY MADE THE FINAL FIVE AFTER THE IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION RECEIVED NOMINATIONS OF 774 RESTAURANTS FOR THEIR 21ST ANNUAL BEST BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN CONTEST.

THE OTHER FINALISTS INCLUDE CLIFF’S PLACE IN MANNING, THE SPILLWAY SUPPER CLUB OF HARPERS FERRY,

STUMPY’S BAR & GRILL IN DUNCOMBE AND TOJO’S BAR & GRILL OF JAMAICA.

THE IOWA RESTAURANT SERVING THEM NEEDS TO BE OPEN YEAR-ROUND AND OFFER THE SANDWICH AS A REGULAR MENU ITEM.

THE WINNING RESTAURANT WILL RECEIVE $500, A PLAQUE, A BANNER TO DISPLAY, AND STATEWIDE PUBLICITY TO DRIVE NEW BUSINESS.

THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER IN OCTOBER, WHICH IS NATIONAL PORK MONTH.

