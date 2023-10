IOWA AUDITOR INVESTIGATIONS DANBURY CITY FINANCE ALLEGATIONS

IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND HAS RELEASED A REPORT ON A SPECIAL INVESTIGATION OF THE CITY OF DANBURY THAT LOOKS INTO CITY FINANCES FROM MARCH 1ST OF 2020 THROUGH MAY 31ST OF 2022.

THE SPECIAL INVESTIGATION WAS REQUESTED BY CITY OFFICIALS AS A RESULT OF CONCERNS REGARDING CERTAIN FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY FORMER CITY CLERK STACY ROCKDASCHEL.

SAND SAYS THE SPECIAL INVESTIGATION IDENTIFIED OVER $177,468 DOLLARS OF IMPROPER DISBURSEMENTS, AND $32,178 DOLLARS OF UNSUPPORTED DISBURSEMENTS, AND $26,500 OF ESTIMATED UNDEPOSITED COLLECTIONS.

THE IMPROPER DISBURSEMENTS IDENTIFIED INCLUDES OVER $172,585 DOLLARS OF PERSONAL PURCHASES MADE WITH THE CITY’S CREDIT CARD, $776.37 OF INTEREST AND LATE FEES FOR LATE CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS, AND OVER $4,100 DOLLARS IN LATE FEES, PENALTIES, AND INTEREST CHARGES FROM THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE.

THE $32,178 OF UNSUPPORTED DISBURSEMENTS INCLUDES $32,000 OF PURCHASES MADE WITH THE CITY’S CREDIT CARD AND $178 OF REIMBURSEMENTS ISSUED TO ROCKDASCHEL.

SAND ALSO REPORTED AN ESTIMATED $26,500 OF UTILITY COLLECTIONS WERE UNDEPOSITED BY COMPARING THE AVERAGE CASH UTILITY COLLECTIONS DEPOSITED DURING MS. ROCKDASCHEL’S TENURE TO THE AVERAGE CASH UTILITY COLLECTIONS DEPOSITED BEFORE AND AFTER HER EMPLOYMENT.

COPIES OF THE REPORT HAVE BEEN FILED WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, AND THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE.