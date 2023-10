FIVE ARRESTED, ONE INJURED AT MAJOR WESTSIDE PARKING LOT BRAWL

SEVERAL PEOPLE ARE FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A FIGHT INVOLVING PARTICIPANTS ARMED WITH KNIVES AND BASEBALL BATS IN THE CASEY’S GENERAL STORE PARKING LOT AT 1727 CASSELMAN STREET MONDAY AFTERNOON..

WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED AROUND 2:15 P.M. THEY FOUND AN 18-YEAR-OLD MALE HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

WHILE OFFICERS WERE STILL ON THE SCENE, SOME PEOPLE ARMED THEMSELVES WITH BATS AND BEGAN FIGHTING AGAIN.

TWO JUVENILE FEMALES WERE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS AND FELONY RIOTING.

OFFICERS ARRESTED FIVE TOTAL PEOPLE AT THE SCENE FOR FELONY RIOTING AND MORE ARRESTS ARE EXPECTED.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STEMMED FROM A FIGHT THAT TOOK PLACE AT THE FLOYD BLVD. WAL-MART ON SEPTEMBER 29TH.