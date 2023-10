CHAMBER SPEAKER’S PLAY “LAST OUT” LEAVES LASTING IMPRESSION

IF YOU COULDN’T ATTEND LAST THURDAY’S SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL DINNER, YOU MISSED SEVERAL COMPELLING STORIES FROM THE FEATURED SPEAKER, RETIRED GREEN BERET LT. COLONEL SCOTT MANN.

MANN, WHO HAS HELPED RESCUE AND RELOCATE OVER 1,000 AFGHANI ALLIES OF THE UNITED STATES FROM THE TALIBAN, HAS WRITTEN AND PERFORMED IN A PLAY CALLED “LAST OUT”, WHICH IS ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCES SERVING IN AFGHANISTAN AND IRAQ:

ONE OF THE PLACES MANN’S PLAY WAS PERFORMED WAS IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA:

COREY REACTED TO THAT SCENE, WHICH PROMPTED MANN AFTER THE SHOW TO HAVE A CONVERSATION WITH HIM:

THAT CONVERSATION HAS LEFT A LAST IMPRESSION ON LT. COLONEL MANN:

THAT EVENTUALLY LED TO ACTOR GARY SINESE BACKING MANN’S PLAY.

LT. COLONEL MANN MAY RETURN TO SIOUX CITY IN THE FUTURE AS EFFORTS ARE UNDERWAY TO BOOK A PERFORMANCE OF “LAST OUT” INTO THE ORPHEUM THEATER.