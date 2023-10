BOIL ORDER CONTINUES IN MARCUS IOWA

A BOIL ORDER REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR RESIDENTS OF MARCUS, IOWA.

THE BOIL ORDER WAS PUT IN PLACE BECAUSE OF THE POSSIBILITY THAT THE WATER SUPPLY BECAME CONTAMINATED DURING A POWER OUTAGE ON SATURDAY WHICH CAUSED THE CITY’S WATER SYSTEM TO LOSE PRESSURE.

TEST RESULTS FROM THE WATER SUPPLY WILL NOT BE KNOWN UNTIL TUESDAY AT THE EARLIEST.

UNTIL THEN, MARCUS RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO BOIL THEIR TAP WATER, OR USE BOTTLED WATER FOR DRINKING AND FOOD PREPARATION.

THERE’S ALSO A BAN ON WATERING LAWNS AND GARDENS UNTIL THE WATER SYSTEM IS FULLY REPLENISHED.