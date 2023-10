NEBRASKA GENDER ALTERING RESTRICTIONS TAKE EFFECT

A BILL THAT REGULATES PUBERTY BLOCKERS FOR MINORS AND ALSO BANS GENDER-ALTERING SURGERIES FOR MINORS TOOK EFFECT IN NEBRASKA ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1ST.

LB-574, KNOWN AS THE “LET THEM GROW ACT”, WAS SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN BACK ON MAY 22ND.

GOVERNOR PILLEN RELEASED A STATEMENT SUNDAY SAYING “THESE REGULATIONS PROVIDE THE GUIDANCE NECESSARY TO ENSURE THAT NEBRASKA KIDS ARE PROTECTED FROM MEDICAL TREATMENTS AND SURGERIES THAT COULD RESULT IN IRREPARABLE HARM.”

Photo from May 22nd bill signing ceremony