FEENSTRA STATEMENT ON AVOIDING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS AMONG THE HOUSE MAJORITY VOTING TO AVOID A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ON SATURDAY.

FEENSTRA ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE:

THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE FED UP WITH THE DYSFUNCTION IN CONGRESS AND EXPECT US TO DELIVER REAL RESULTS. THAT’S WHY I VOTED TO ENSURE THAT OUR TROOPS AND BORDER PATROL AGENTS RECEIVE THEIR FULL PAY, OUR SENIORS RECEIVE THEIR SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS, OUR VETERANS RECEIVE THE QUALITY HEALTHCARE THEY HAVE EARNED, AND OUR GOVERNMENT REMAINS OPERATIONAL”.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN WENT ON TO SAY THAT THE LEGISLATION “PROVIDES US THE NECESSARY TIME TO CURB PRESIDENT BIDEN’S WASTEFUL SPENDING POLICIES THROUGH A TRANSPARENT AND FISCALLY SOUND APPROPRIATIONS PROCESS”.

