BLUE MASS HONORS FIRST RESPONDERS

BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS AND THE CATHEDRAL PARISH IN SIOUX CITY OFFERED A BLUE MASS FRIDAY TO HONOR AREA FIRST RESPONDERS INCLUDING LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIREFIGHTERS, EMTS AND OTHERS WORKING IN PUBLIC SAFETY.

FIRST RESPONDERS PROCEEDED IN UNIFORM LED BY BAGPIPE AND DRUM, FOLLOWED BY THE ALTAR SERVERS, CLERGY AND THE BISHOP.

FORDE FAIRCHILD, ASSISTANT U.S. ATTORNEY IN THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF IOWA, SERVED AS LECTOR FOR THE MASS.

IN HIS HOMILY, THE BISHOP THANKED ALL THE FIRST RESPONDERS AND THEIR FAMILIES AND HONOR THOSE WHO PROTECT US.

THE TRADITION OF A BLUE MASS HAS ORIGINS DATING TO 1934 “WHEN POLICE OFFICERS GATHERED TO PRAY FOR THEIR FALLEN COMRADES AND SEEK GOD’S BLESSING FOR THEIR OWN SAFETY.”

THE CATHEDRAL PARISH WILL HOST A WHITE MASS FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS ON OCTOBER 5TH AND A RED MASS NOVEMBER 6TH FOR WORKERS IN THE LEGAL PROFESSION.

Photo provided by Lumen Media