POLICE SEEK INFORMATION ON ARSON AND VANDALISM INCIDENTS

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A PAIR OF SUSPECTS WANTED FOR QUESTIONING ABOUT SEVERAL ACTS OF ARSON AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF THAT OCCURRED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

THREE DUMPSTER FIRES WERE SET IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA NEAR 4TH AND NEBRASKA AND OTHER INCIDENTS OCCURRED AT LEIF ERICKSON PARK AND THE HERITAGE PARKING RAMP.

DETECTIVES WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK WITH THESE INDIVIDUALS IN RELATION TO THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION.

IF YOU RECOGNIZE THE PEOPLE PICTURED IN THIS STORY ON KSCJ.COM OR THE CITY POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE, OR HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACT DETECTIVE ZAC CROFT BY EMAIL ZCROFT@SIOUX-CITY.ORG OR PHONE (712)279-6375.

YOU CAN ALSO CALL THE ANONYMOUS CRIME STOPPERS TIP LINE AT 258-TIPS.