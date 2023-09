NOEM INVITES CALIFORNIA GUN OWNERS AND MANUFACTURERS TO SOUTH DAKOTA

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS INVITING CALIFORNIA GUN MANUFACTURERS AND LAW-ABIDING GUN OWNERS FROM THE STATE TO MOVE TO SOUTH DAKOTA.

THIS COMES AFTER MULTIPLE NEW GUN BILLS WERE SIGNED INTO LAW BY CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM.

THOSE RESTRICTIONS INCLUDE TAX INCREASES ON FIREARM AND AMMUNITION PURCHASES AS WELL AS ADDING TIGHTER RESTRICTIONS TO CONCEALED CARRY LAWS.

IN RESPONSE, NOEM MADE A POST ON X THAT SAID, “WHY LIVE IN A STATE WHERE YOUR SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS ARE INFRINGED?”

ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, SOUTH DAKOTA’S FIREARM INDUSTRY HAS A TOTAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF FOUR-HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLARS AND ALSO RANKS AS THE STATE WITH THE SECOND-HIGHEST NUMBER OF REGISTERED WEAPONS PER CAPITA.

File photo from governor’s office