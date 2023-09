MIRACLE RIDERS RETURN HOME TODAY AT 5 P.M.

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS ARE ALMOST HOME.

THE MOTORCYCLE RIDERS HAVE TRAVELED MORE THAN 4,800 MILES OVER THE COURSE OF 12 DAYS FROM SIOUX CITY TO KEY WEST, FLORIDA AND BACK TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S.

LEAD RIDER MATT THOMPSON SAYS THE GOAL IS TO RAISE $51,000 TO PROVIDE FOR A NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART TRANSPORT ISOLETTE, ENABLING THE SAFE TRANSFER OF THE MOST DELICATE NEWBORNS FROM THE DELIVERY ROOM TO THE NICU:

MATT1 OC……NEWBORN BABIES. :14

YOU MAY CONTRIBUTE ONLINE AT http://Miracleriders.com

THE RIDERS WILL RETURN AT 5:00PM AT ROOSTER’S HARLEY DAVIDSON AT 1930 LEWIS BOULEVARD/HIGHWAY 75 NORTH.

photo provided by Miracle Riders