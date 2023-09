KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE RETURNS TO RIVERSIDE PARK

RIVERSIDE PARK WILL BE TRANSFORMED INTO A MEDIEVAL WONDERLAND THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

THAT IS THE SITE OF THE 20TH KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE:

PHYL CLAEYS IS ONE OF THE PARTICIPANTS, RETURNING AS THE FALLEN FRIAR WITH A VARIETY OF OTHER LORDS AND LADIES.

HE SAYS ALL AGES ARE WELCOME, AND THERE IS PLENTY OF FUN IN STORE FOR YOUR YOUNGSTERS:

PHYL14 OC……KIDS TO PLAY. :12

TRADITIONAL FAVORITE EVENTS ARE BACK SUCH AS KNIGHTS IN ARMOUR JOUSTING ON HORSEBACK AND A LIVE BIRDS OF PREY EXHIBITION.

THERE’S A VARIETY OF BOOTHS AND DISPLAYS WITH EVERYTHING MEDIEVAL YOU COULD THINK OF:

PHYL15 OC………TO WOW YOU. :12

THERE IS A VARIETY OF MUSIC AND OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ACTS TOO, AND OF COURSE THE KING’S SMOKER FOR ADULTS IS TAKING PLACE EACH DAY:

PHYL16 OC…….BUT IT IS BAWDY. :24

TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE AT THE ROYAL ENTRY GATES IN RIVERSIDE PARK ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.