PENCE CONTINUES G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN IN IOWA

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MIKE PENCE WILL BE RETURNING TO IOWA THE NEXT TWO WEEKENDS TO CONTINUE HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE G-O-P NOMINATION.

PENCE WILL BE NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG’S GUEST FRIDAY BY PHONE ON DRIVE TIME LIVE AT 5:40 P.M.

THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT WILL ATTEND A PANCAKE BREAKFAST EVENT IN CENTERVILLE ON SATURDAY MORNING AT 10 A.M.

HE HAS ANOTHER SIX STOPS PLANNED THE FOLLOWING WEEKEND ON OCTOBER 6TH AND 7TH, WITH EVENTS IN GLENWOOD NEXT SATURDAY AT 9 A.M. AND A TOWN HALL AT THE PIZZA RANCH IN RED OAK AT 11:15 ON OCTOBER 7TH.