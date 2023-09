ORPHEUM & TYSON EVENTS TO USE TICKETMASTER

STARTING SUNDAY, TICKETMASTER WILL BE RETURNING AS TICKETING PROVIDER FOR EVENTS AT BOTH THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND ORPHEUM THEATRE.

OVG360, THE PROVIDER OF VENUE MANAGEMENT, FOOD AND BEVERAGE, AND PARTNERSHIPS AT THOSE VENUES, HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH TICKETMASTER.

TICKETMASTER WILL POWER TICKET SALES AND ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES FOR SIOUXLAND-AREA FANS OF THE MUSKETEERS, SIOUX CITY BANDITS, AND THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY.

WHEN THE SWITCHOVER BEGINS AROUND 10 PM ON SATURDAY, FANS MAY POSSIBLY SEE A TEMPORARY DISRUPTION OF SERVICE UNTIL 8AM ON MONDAY.

ANYONE HAVING TROUBLE PURCHASING TYSON EVENTS CENTER OR ORPHEUM THEATRE EVENT TICKETS FROM TICKETMASTER SHOULD CALL 712-279-4850 ON MONDAY.