MANN KEYNOTES CHAMBER DINNER

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 37TH ANNUAL DINNER HAD NUMEROUS HIGHLIGHTS THURSDAY NIGHT AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

RETIRED GREEN BERET LT. COLONEL SCOTT MANN WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AND TOLD THE CROWD OF AROUND 1300 ATTENDEES THE STORY OF HOW HE AND OTHER VETERANS HELPED RESCUE AND RELOCATE OVER 1,000 AFGHANI ALLIES OF THE UNITED STATES FROM THE TALIBAN.

ANOTHER HIGHLIGHT WAS LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPIAN WEIGHTLIFTER MITCHELL BETSWORTH BEING PRESENTED HIS WORLD GAMES GOLD MEDAL WITH A PODIUM CEREMONY COMPLETE WITH THE AMERICAN FLAG AND THE PLAYING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM.

SKIP PERLEY OF THOMPSON SOLUTIONS GROUP WAS HONORED WITH THE W. EDWARDS DEMING AWARD FOR BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AND ENTREPRENEURIAL EXCELLENCE,

SUE ANN MONROE OF KINETICO WAS NAMED THE CHAMBER GREEN COAT AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR.

MANDY GRAHAM, THE C-O-O OF GREAT WEST, WAS NAMED THE NEW CHAIR OF THE CHAMBER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING KRISTIE VERMULM MCMANAMY.

THREE SAILORS OF THE USS SIOUX CITY WERE HONORED AS SAILORS OF THE YEAR FROM THEIR SERVICE ON THE SHIP.

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN WILL JOIN CHARLIE STONE ON OPEN LINE THIS MORNING TO TALK ABOUT THE DINNER AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS.