A MOOSE CONTINUES TO WANDER THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA

THE MOOSE WE TOLD YOU ABOUT LAST WEEK IS STILL ROAMING THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA.

STATE D-N-R CONSERVATION OFFICER JOEY YARKOSKY HAS COVERED CLAY AND O’BRIEN COUNTIES FOR EIGHT YEARS AND SAYS IT’S AN UNUSUAL FIRST FOR HIM.

MOOSE9 OC…. “FROM HERE” :15

LAST WEEK, THE MOOSE WAS PHOTOGRAPHED ON THE OUTSKIRTS OF SIOUX CENTER.

HE MADE A TURN AT ORANGE CITY AND HEADED EAST, BEING SPOTTED IN RECENT DAYS NEAR RUTHVEN AND GILLETT GROVE.

YARKOSKY IS PLEADING WITH THE PUBLIC TO KEEP ITS DISTANCE IN HOPES THE MOOSE CAN FIND ITS WAY HOME.

MOOSE10 OC…….”CAME FROM” :10

HE SAYS NOT ONLY IS IT DISRESPECTFUL TO CROWD THE MOOSE, IT’S ALSO DANGEROUS.