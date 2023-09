37TH ANNUAL CHAMBER DINNER SET FOR THIS EVENING

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 37TH ANNUAL DINNER IS TONIGHT AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

RETIRED GREEN BERET LT. COLONEL SCOTT MANN IS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER.

MANN WROTE “OPERATION PINEAPPLE EXPRESS” WHICH TELLS HIS STORY OF STEPPING UP TO SAVE LIVES WHEN AMERICAN TRAINED AFGHAN SOLDIERS HE HAD WORKED ALONGSIDE FOR COUNTLESS MISSIONS WERE LEFT BEHIND IN THE FALL OF KABUL.

HE AND OTHERS HELPED RESCUE AND RELOCATE OVER 1,000 AFGHANI ALLIES OF THE UNITED STATES.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER BOARD CHAIR KRISTIE VERMULM MCMANAMY SAYS THE EFFORT STARTED WITH A

DESPERATE PLEA FOR HELP FROM A FORMER COMRADE AS THE GOVERNMENT OF KABUL COLLAPSED:

MANN3 OC…….OUT OF KABUL. :23

IN ADDITION, THE CHAMBER WILL PRESENT THEIR ANNUAL W. EDWARDS DEMING AWARD FOR BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AND ENTREPRENEURIAL EXCELLENCE, AS WELL AS RECOGNITION OF THE 2023 AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR.