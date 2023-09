YANKTON MAN SENTENCED TO 85 YEARS IN PRISON

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON OF YANKTON HAS BEEN SENTENCED IN YANKTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT TO 85 YEARS IN PRISON, WITH 20 YEARS SUSPENDED,

HARRISON EARLIER PLED GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER.

HE WAS INDICTED IN THE NOVEMBER 6TH, 2022 SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND, 26-YEAR-OLD JADE REMBOLD, AT A YANKTON RESIDENCE.

HARRISON WAS LATER ARRESTED IN DIXON COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

JACKLEY SAYS HARRISON WILL ALSO HAVE TO PAY RESTITUTION.

AGENCIES INVOLVED IN THE INVESTIGATION WERE THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND YANKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT.