TESTING FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE APPLICANTS CONTINUES

MEN AND WOMEN HOPING TO BECOME SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WERE TAKING THE NEXT STEPS IN THEIR APPLICATION PROCESS WEDNESDAY AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE APPLICANTS WERE TRYING TO PASS THE PHYSICAL FITNESS AND SKILLS TESTS IN THE AFTERNOON, AND THEN TAKING REQUIRED WRITTEN EXAMS IN THE EVENING.

FOR SOME APPLICANTS, IT’S THEIR SECOND OPPORTUNITY THIS MONTH:

GILL SAYS FOR THOSE WHO PASS THE WRITTEN TEST, THE RESULTS ARE GOOD FOR A YEAR:

THE PHYSICAL TESTINGS INVOLVES RUNNING A MILE AND A HALF IN A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF TIME:

THERE ARE OTHER PHYSICAL TESTS TO PASS ALSO:

THE APPLICANTS WHO PASS THE PHYSICAL AND WRITTEN TESTS THEN MOVE ON TO TAKE A CIVIL SERVICE ORAL EXAM IN OCTOBER.

AFTER THAT, THE APPLICANTS MEET WITH CHIEF REX MUELLER AND POLICE COMMAND STAFF FOR INTERVIEWS.

