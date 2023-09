RICKETTS BLAMES SCHUMER FOR LOOMING SHUTDOWN

NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS SLAMMED SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER WEDNESDAY FOR CONTRIBUTING TO A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN FACEOFF:

THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN SAYS SCHUMER HAS SQUEEZED THE CALENDAR TO FORCE HIS AND JOE BIDEN’S PLAN TO SPEND TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS AND CALLED HIM OUT OVER A TUESDAY NIGHT TACTIC:

RICKETTS SAYS THE BILL THE SENATE IS CONSIDERING NOW ULTIMATELY DOES NOTHING TO ADDRESS OUR WASTEFUL OVERSPENDING. IT ALSO KEEPS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SPENDING AT BIDEN LEVELS.

RICKETTS MADE THE COMMENTS ON A CONFERENCE CALL WITH AREA MEDIA.