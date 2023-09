CONGRESS STILL HAS A LOT OF WORK TO DO BEFORE SUNDAY TO AVOID A SHUTDOWN OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THE SENATE IS CONTINUING TO TRY AND WORK OUT A COMPROMISE:

MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER AND MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL HAVE STRUCK A DEAL ON A SHORT-TERM FUNDING EXTENSION TO AVOID A SHUTDOWN, BUT TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO PASS IT

THE U.S. HOUSE IS WORKING ON THEIR OWN VERSION OF THE MEASURE.