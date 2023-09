FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND CELEBRATES THEIR FRIENDS

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND PRESENTED THEIR 2023 “CELEBRATE OUR FRIENDS” AWARDS WEDNESDAY TO INDIVIDUALS AND ORGANIZATIONS WHO HAVE HAD A LASTING EFFECT ON THE FOOD BANK THROUGH THEIR SERVICE IN FIGHTING HUNGER IN SIOUXLAND.

THE VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD WAS PRESENTED TO CRANE SALES AND SERVICE OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE RADIANT LIFE CHURCH OF SIOUX CITY WAS AWARDED THE METRO AGENCY OF THE YEAR HONORS WHILE FOOD FOR YOU RECEIVED THE GREATER SIOUXLAND AGENCY AWARD.

THE LINDA SCHEID LEGACY AWARD, NAMED AFTER THE FOOD BANKS FORMER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WAS PRESENTED TO KEMPS OF LE MARS AND ACCEPTED BY JAY JOHNSON FOR THE DAIRY COMPANY.

THE CEREMONIES TOOK PLACE AT THE WELLS BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM PARLOR IN LE MARS.

Photos by John Slegers