FIRE DAMAGES HOME ON WEST WILLIS STREET

AN EARLY MORNING FIRE WEDNESDAY CAUSED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO A HOME IN THE CRESCENT PARK AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND THE SINGLE STORY HOME AT 1500 WEST WILLIS STREET FULLY INVOLVED WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 4:10 A.M.

ALL OF THE OCCUPANTS INSIDE THE HOME SAFELY ESCAPED WITHOUT INJURIES.

THE HOME SUSTAINED HEAVY FIRE AND SMOKE DAMAGE, AND CITY OFFICIALS HAVE RED-TAGGED THE RESIDENCE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION AND THE RED CROSS IS ASSISTING THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE REMINDS LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CHECK THEIR SMOKE ALARMS TO ENSURE THEY WORK IN THE EVENT OF A FIRE.

ANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WHO WOULD LIKE A FREE SAFE HOME INSPECTION AND FREE SMOKE ALARMS MAY CONTACT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AT 279-6377.