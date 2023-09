CLAY COUNTY FAIR ATTENDANCE TOPS 300,000 AGAIN

NINE DAYS OF NEAR PERFECT WEATHER HELPED ATTRACT THOUSANDS OF VISITORS TO THE RECENTLY COMPLETED 2023 CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN SPENCER, IOWA.

THE FAIR TOOK PLACE SEPTEMBER 9TH THROUGH THE 17TH AND FAIR CEO AND MANAGER JEROME HERTEL SAYS FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW THEY HAD OVER 300,000 IN ATTENDANCE, WITH AN OFFICIAL COUNT OF 318,678.

THAT WAS DOWN 2% FROM LAST YEAR, BUT HERTEL SAYS MORE NOTEWORTHY IS THE FACT THAT PARTICIPATION AND SPENDING REMAIN AT ALL-TIME HIGHS.

THAT INCLUDED AN INCREASE IN YOUTH INVOLVEMENT NUMBERS, WITH A RECORD 930 4-H AND FFA EXHIBITORS FROM 48 COUNTIES IN IOWA, MINNESOTA, AND NEBRASKA PARTICIPATING IN LIVESTOCK AND HUMAN SCIENCES EVENTS AT THE FAIR, UP FROM 750 LAST YEAR.

PRELIMINARY FAIRGOER SPENDING ON FOOD, BEVERAGE, SPECIALTY CONCESSIONS, AND CARNIVAL RIDES REACHED AN ALL-TIME RECORD OF $3,117,143.18, BREAKING THE PREVIOUS RECORD SET IN 2022.

THE FAIR ALSO HOSTED THE LARGEST FARM MACHINERY AND AG EQUIPMENT SHOW AT ANY FAIR IN THE UNITED STATES.