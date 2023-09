A 9PM ROUTINE WILL HELP KEEP YOUR HOME & VEHICLE SAFE

LOCAL RESIDENTS ARE FINDING WAYS TO HELP PREVENT PROPERTY CRIMES INVOLVING THEIR HOMES AND VEHICLES BY TAKING SOME SIMPLE PRECAUTIONS.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS FOLLOWING A 9 P.M. ROUTINE WILL HELP PREVENT THEFTS FROM HAPPENING:

9PM1 OC……..TRYING TO DO NO GOOD. :23

OFFICER ROSE SAYS CRIMINALS ARE LOOKING FOR EASY TARGETS, SO A FEW PRECAUTIONS WILL HELP SAFEGUARD YOUR PROPERTY:

9PM2 OC……CRIME PREVENTION ROUTINE. :20

ONE EASY PRECAUTION….DON’T LEAVE ANYTHING VALUABLE VISIBLE INSIDE YOUR VEHICLE IF IT’S PARKED ON THE STREET:

9PM3 OC…….STUFF AT HOME. :23

OFFICER ROSE SAYS MORE PEOPLE ARE INSTALLING CAMERAS AND VIDEO SYSTEMS TO PROTECT THEIR PROPERTY:

9PM4 OC……..WE’RE SEEING TOO. :29

SHE SAYS EXTERIOR LIGHTING SUCH AS A LIGHT ON YOUR FRONT PORCH OR BACK PORCH WILL ALSO HELP DETER CRIME AROUND YOUR HOME.