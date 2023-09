SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT THROUGH SIOUX CITY INTO PLYMOUTH COUNTY

AUTHORITIES HAVE A MALE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLOWING A PURSUIT THROUGH SIOUX CITY THAT ENDED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS EVENTS STARTED WHEN A PICKUP TRUCK WAS STOLEN AROUND 10 A.M.FROM THE 2500 BLOCK OF WEST SOLWAY:

PURSUIT1 OC……..A POLICE REPORT. :18

SGT. GILL SAYS AN OFFICER SPOTTED THE VEHICLE NEAR 4TH AND FLOYD JUST BEFORE 1PM:

PURSUIT2 OC………HIGHWAY 75 NORTH. :12

THE SUSPECT HAD RUN AT LEAST TWO RED LIGHTS AND SPED THROUGH LEEDS TOWARDS HIGHWAY 75 AT INCREASING SPEEDS, REACHING 100 MILES AN HOUR HEADING INTO PLYMOUTH COUNTY:

PURSUIT3 OC……..BY DEPUTY SHERIFFS. :19

SGT. GILL SAYS NO OTHER PROPERTY DAMAGE OCCURRED AND NOBODY WAS INJURED.

HE SAYS THE SUSPECT FACES SEVERAL CHARGES:

PURSUIT4 OC…….STOP SIGNS. :17

THE SUSPECT, 42-YEAR-OLD RICHARD WESTON SNYDER OF SIOUX CITY, WAS RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $15,600 BOND.