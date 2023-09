SIOUX COUNTY SCAM PHONE CALL ALERT ISSUED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF IS ALERTING AREA RESIDENTS ABOUT A SCAM INVOLVING THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND LOCAL POLICE DEPARTMENTS.

PEOPLE REPORT RECEIVING A PHONE CALL FROM 712-737-2280, WHICH IS THE ACTUAL BUSINESS PHONE OF THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF.

THE CALLER IS CLAIMING TO BE A SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE EMPLOYEE, GIVES A FICTITIOUS NAME, TELLS YOU THAT YOU MISSED A CERTAIN COURT DATE AND YOU ARE IN CONTEMPT OF COURT.

IN SOME CASES, THE CALLER WANTS THE PERSON TO RECORD THEIR NAME ON A RECORDED LINE.

DO NOT AGREE TO DO THIS. THE SCAMMER WANTS TO USE YOUR RECORDED NAME TO USE IN FRAUDULENT TRANSACTIONS POSING AS YOU.

THE REAL SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THESE PHONE CALLS ARE NOT COMING FROM THEIR AGENCY OR ANY LOCAL POLICE DEPARTMENTS IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THEY ASK THOSE RECEIVING SUCH CALLS TO NOT GIVE OUT ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION.

YOU MAY CALL THEIR DISPATCH NUMBER TO VERIFY A CALL AT 712-737-3307.

Graphic from Sioux County Sheriff’s Dept.