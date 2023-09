NIKKI HALEY TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY

FORMER U-N AMBASSADOR AND SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR NIKKI HALEY WILL MAKE A RETURN CAMPAIGN STOP IN SIOUX CITY NEXT MONTH.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SAYS HALEY HAS SCHEDULED AN EVENT FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8TH AT 6:00 PM IN THE YOCKEY ROOM IN THE OLSON STUDENT CENTER AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

HALEY WAS LAST HERE IN MARCH, AND THIS IS HER SECOND STOP IN WOODBURY COUNTY.