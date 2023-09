JOHNSON HOPEFUL SHUTDOWN CAN BE AVERTED

SOUTH DAKOTA REPRESENTATIVE DUSTY JOHNSON SAYS HE IS STILL OPTIMISTIC THAT A DEAL CAN BE REACHED IN TIME TO AVOID A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

CONGRESS IS AGAINST THE CLOCK AS THE DEADLINE TO PASS APPROPRIATION LEGISLATION IS IN JUST FIVE DAYS.

JOHNSON SAYS A SMALL GROUP OF GOP HARDLINERS ARE HOLDING BACK THE VOTE, WHILE THE VAST MAJORITY OF REPUBLICANS IN THE U.S. HOUSE SUPPORT HIS PLAN TO CLOSE THE BORDER AND KEEP THE GOVERNMENT OPEN.

HE WILL STAY IN WASHINGTON UNTIL A DEAL IS REACHED WITH VOTES STARTING TODAY.

JOHNSON HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL NOT BE TAKING ANY PAY IF A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN DOES OCCUR.