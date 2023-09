FOOD BANK RECEIVES MAJOR MILK DONATION

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND RECEIVED THE FIRST HALF OF A DONATION OF MILK TUESDAY FROM PRAIRIE FARMS AND HY-VEE.

VALERIE PETERSEN IS THE ASSOCIATE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK, AND SAYS THE TWO BUSINESSES HAVE TEAMED UP FOR THE ANNUAL GREAT AMERICAN MILK DRIVE TO DONATE NEARLY 1,500 GALLONS TO THE FOOD BANK FOR THE PAST 2 YEARS:

BECAUSE MILK HAS A SHORT SHELF LIFE, THE PRODUCT IS IN HIGH DEMAND FROM AGENCIES THE FOOD BANK SERVES:

PETERSEN SAYS IT’S FIRST COME FIRST SERVED FOR THOSE AGENCIES ,AND THE MILK IS DISPENSED QUICKLY.

PRAIRIE FARMS SPOKESMAN CRAIG LEHAN SAYS IT’S THE SECOND YEAR THEY HAVE TEAMED UP WITH HY-VEE TO HELP THE FOOD BANK:

HE SAYS THE SECOND HALF OF THE DONATION WILL BE DELIVERED IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.