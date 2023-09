ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED & CHARGED

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBING A LOCAL STORE ON SUNDAY.

20-YEAR-OLD OWEN LEE TRUDEAU IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE DOLLAR GENERAL STORE AT 1815 PIERCE STREET AROUND 7;10 PM SUNDAY AND SHOWED THE STORE CLERK A MESSAGE TO GIVE HIM CASH FROM THE REGISTER AND THAT HE HAD A GUN.

HE THEN FLED ON FOOT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH.

MONDAY, OFFICERS LOCATED THE SUSPECT JUST BEFORE 1 P.M. IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BLVD.

POLICE ARRESTED TRUDEAU, WHO WAS THEN BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $15,000 BOND.