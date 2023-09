RIVERSIDE PARK TO HOST 20TH KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE

RIVERSIDE PARK WILL BE THE SITE OF A MEDIEVAL FESTIVAL THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

PHYL CLAEYS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR LORDS AND LADIES TO GATHER AT THE 20TH KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE:

PHYL10 OC………..KILLER. :14

THAT INCLUDES KNIGHTS IN SHINING ARMOUR ON HORSEBACK JOUSTING:

PHYL11 OC….SHOW TO SEE. :21

ANOTHER FAVORITE ACT THAT IS RETURNING IS THE BIRDS OF PREY SHOW FEATURING RESCUED HAWKS, OWLS AND OTHER BIRDS:

PHYL12 OC……THINGS YOU’LL SEE. :22

CLAEYS SAYS THERE IS A VARIETY OF MUSIC AND OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TOO:

PHYL13 OC………GOT IT ALL. :18

THE KING’S SMOKER FOR ADULTS IS ALSO RETURNING.

ADVANCE TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AT HY-VEES OR AT THE ROYAL ENTRY GATES SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT RIVERSIDE PARK.

file photo