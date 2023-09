RE-EVENT TO BE HELD IN NEW LOCATION

THIS COMING SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH, THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY AND THE ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY BOARD ARE HOLD THEIR SEMI-ANNUAL RE-EVENT.

MIKE KEERAN OF GILL HAULING SAYS THIS TIME, IT WILL BE AT A DIFFERENT LOCATION;

KEERAN SAYS THE NEW ITEMS FOR RE-EVENT HAVE ALWAYS BEEN ACCEPTED AT THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER LOCATED AT 5800 28TH STREET.

HE SAYS THE OTHER TRADITIONAL RE-EVENT ITEMS ARE STILL ACCEPTED TOO:

THERE IS A FEE FOR RECYCLING MOST OF THE ITEMS WHICH IS CASH OR CHECK ONLY.

NO CREDIT CARDS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

YOU CAN FIND A COMPLETE LIST OF THOSE ITEMS AND CHARGES ONLINE AT SIOUX-CITY DOT ORG/RE-EVENT.

THE RE-EVENT TAKES PLACE FROM 9AM UNTIL 1PM SATURDAY.