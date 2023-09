PENALTIES ARE STEEP FOR DRIVERS IGNORING A STOPPED SCHOOL BUS

WE ARE ABOUT A MONTH INTO THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR, AND SOME DRIVERS ARE FORGETTING THAT YOU HAVE TO STOP WHEN APPROACHING A STOPPED SCHOOL BUS THAT IS PICKING UP OR DROPPING OFF STUDENTS.

SGT. MARK HUBERTY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS VIOLATORS ARE BEING TICKETED:

STOPBUS1 OC……..PRETTY EXPENSIVE. :11

IF YOU ARE TICKETED, HUBERTY SAYS THERE’S MORE TO DEAL WITH THAN THE FINE:

STOPBUS2 OC……FOR 30 DAYS. :11

HUBERTY SAYS THEY AVERAGED A CITATION A DAY LAST WEEK:

STOPBUS3 OC………EASY TO SEE. :09

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUSES HAVE EXTERNAL CAMERAS WHICH ARE ABLE TO CAPTURE VIDEO OF VIOLATORS WHEN THE BUSES COME TO A STOP.