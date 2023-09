OPTIMISM ON YIELDS AS IOWA HARVEST BEGINS

EVEN THOUGH THE WEEKEND RAIN SLOWED PROGRESS, THE FALL HARVEST IS UNDERWAY IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

I-S-U EXTENSION AGRONOMIST LEAH TEN NAPEL SAYS THE EARLY RESULTS LOOK PROMISING:

HARVEST1 OC…YEAR WE’VE HAD. :17

SHE SAYS THE SUMMER DROUGHT AND OTHER FACTORS WILL AFFECT YIELDS THOUGH:

HARVEST2 OC……..TO AVERAGE. :21

TEN NAPEL SAYS MONONA COUNTY AND SOUTHERN WOODBURY COUNTY WERE HARDEST HIT BY DROUGHT THROUGH THE YEAR, BUT ALL OF HER NINE COUNTY REGION COULD HAVE USED MORE RAIN.

IOWA’S CORN CROP IS PREDICTED TO YIELD 200 BUSHELS PER ACRE.