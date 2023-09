JOURNEY & TOTO TO PERFORM AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER

TWO ICONIC ROCK BANDS ARE RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY IN FEBRUARY FOR A CONCERT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

JOURNEY WILL PERFORM ON FEBRUARY 28TH ON THEIR 50TH ANNIVERSARY FREEDOM TOUR AND WILL FEATURE TOTO AS THEIR VERY SPECIAL GUEST.

JOURNEY, WHO ARE MEMBERS OF THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME, WILL TAKE THE STAGE WITH THEIR CATALOG OF GLOBAL CHART-TOPPING HITS, INCLUDING “DON’T STOP BELIEVIN”, “ANY WAY YOU WANT IT”, “FAITHFULLY” AND MANY MORE.

TOTO IS WELL KNOWN FOR THEIR HITS “ROSANNA”, “AFRICA” AND “HOLD THE LINE”.

TICKETS GO ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH AT 10AM.