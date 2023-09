ANOTHER SEXUAL ASSAULT REPORTED IN VERMILLION NEAR USD CAMPUS

VERMILLION AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING ANOTHER SEXUAL ASSAULT NEAR THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPUS.

POLICE SAY IT HAPPENED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING ON PINE STREET SOUTH OF CHERRY STREET.

THIS IS THE FIFTH SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE REPORTED BY USD SINCE THE START OF THE FALL SEMESTER IN AUGUST.

THE VICTIM IS NOT A STUDENT AT THE UNIVERSITY, AND THE INCIDENT IS UNRELATED TO THE OTHER FOUR CASES.

THE SUSPECT IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME BUT IS DESCRIBED AS SIX-FEET-TALL AND WEARING A HOODIE AND PANTS.