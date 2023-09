SUSPECT CHARGED IN YANKTON FATAL SHOOTING (Update)

POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE ARRESTED A MAN WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED IN A FATAL SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING IN THAT CITY.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE SACRED HEART EMERGENCY ROOM SHORTLY AFTER 6 A.M. FOR A MALE VICTIM WHO HAD ARRIVED WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.

THE UNIDENTIFIED MALE LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE INVESTIGATION LED POLICE TO THE 1900 BLOCK OF LOCUST WHERE THEY SECURED A RESIDENCE AND DETERMINED A HANDGUN WAS INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT,

20 YEAR OLD CODY JAMES AUCH WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER AND RECKLESS DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM/POSSESSION OF A LOADED FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED.

THE INCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY YANKTON POLICE, THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, AND THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF.

UPDATED 8:31PM 9/24/23

