MOOSE ON THE LOOSE IN NORTHWEST IOWA

A YOUNG BULL MOOSE HAS BEEN SEEN THE PAST FEW DAYS WANDERING THROUGH PARTS OF NORTHWEST IOWA.

SIOUX CENTER’S POLICE CHIEF SAYS THE MOOSE WAS NEAR DORDT UNIVERSITY FRIDAY MORNING.

D-N-R REGIONAL CONSERVATION OFFICER JOHN SELLS SAYS MOOSE ARE A PROTECTED SPECIES IN IOWA, SO YOU CANNOT SHOOT OR HUNT THEM.

HE SAYS IF YOU SEE A MOOSE, YOU SHOULD STAY CLEAR:

MOOSE6 OC…….RISKY SITUATION. :21

SELLS SAYS MOOSE SIGHTINGS ARE NOT AS UNUSUAL AS YOU WOULD THINK.

MOOSE7 OC…….FEW YEARS” :13

HE SAYS IF MOOSE COME THIS FAR SOUTH, IT’S USUALLY BECAUSE OF ONE THING.

MOOSE8 OC…..BACK NORTH” :13

SELLS SAYS MOOSE CAN TRAVEL FIVE TO TEN MILES A DAY, AND HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO TRAVEL UP TO 100 MILES A WEEK.

THE MOOSE’S TRAJECTORY WAS IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION, WHICH COULD HAVE PUT IT IN NEAR ORANGE CITY AND ALTON SATURDAY, UNLESS IT DECIDED TO TURN AROUND AND GO BACK HOME.

Photo by Sioux Center PD