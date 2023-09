MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT VISITS 185TH AIR GUARD

THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HOSTED SOUTH DAKOTA MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT AND VIETNAM VETERAN, MICHAEL J. FITZMAURICE IN SIOUX CITY THIS PAST WEEK.

HIS VISIT INCLUDED A TOUR OF THE 185TH MAINTENANCE FACILITIES, MEETINGS WITH LEADERSHIP AND A FLIGHT ON A KC-135R STRATOTANKER AIRCRAFT.

FITZMAURICE JOINED THE U.S. ARMY IN 1969 AND WAS PRESENTED THE MEDAL OF HONOR ON OCTOBER 15TH OF 1973 FOR HIS HEROIC ACTIONS DURING A BATTLE IN KHE SANH, VIETNAM.

DESPITE BEING SERIOUSLY WOUNDED AND PARTIALLY BLINDED, HE FOUGHT IN HAND-TO-HAND COMBAT TO OVERCOME THE ENEMY.

DURING THE VISIT FITZMAURICE AND OTHER LOCAL VETERANS WITNESSED AERIAL REFUELING OPERATIONS FROM THE BOOM POD IN THE REAR OF A KC-135.

THE GROUP SAW A NUMBER F-16S ASSIGNED TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 114TH FIGHTER WING REFUELED.

THE FLIGHT WAS ALSO THE FIRST TIME FITZMAURICE HAD BEEN IN A KC-135.

FITZMAURICE WAS ALSO GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO SIT UP FRONT IN THE FLIGHT DECK THE DURING THE LANDING BACK INTO SIOUX CITY.