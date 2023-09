TELCO TRIAD CELEBRATES JUNTOS AVANZAMOS HONOR

SIOUX CITY BASED TELCO TRIAD COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION HAS BECOME THE FIRST CREDIT UNION IN NORTHWEST IOWA TO BE AWARDED THE NATIONAL JUNTOS AVANZAMOS OR “TOGETHER WE ADVANCE” DESIGNATION BY INCLUSIV.

THE DESIGNATION IS AWARDED TO CREDIT UNIONS THAT ARE COMMITTED TO SERVING HISPANIC AND IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES BY HELPING THEM NAVIGATE THE U.S. FINANCIAL SYSTEM AND PROVIDING SAFE, AFFORDABLE, AND RELEVANT FINANCIAL SERVICES.

PABLO DE FILIPPI IS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF INCLUSIV, AND SAYS THERE ARE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE IN AMERICA WITHOUT A BANK ACCOUNT:

JUNTOS AVANZAMOS CREDIT UNIONS EMPLOY BILINGUAL, CULTURALLY-COMPETENT STAFF AND LEADERSHIP, ACCEPT ALTERNATIVE FORMS OF ID, AND TREAT ALL MEMBERS WITH RESPECT.

DE FILLIPPI SAYS TELCO TRIAD IS PROVIDING A VALUABLE SERVICE TO PEOPLE TRYING TO BUILD FINANCIAL STABILITY:

IOWA CREDIT UNION LEAGUE VICE PRESIDENT JAIMIE MILLER HELPED PRESENT A FLAG TO BE FLOWN OUTSIDE OF THE BUSINESS MARKING THEIR SERVICE TO THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY:

TELCO TRIAD IS THE SIXTH IOWA CREDIT UNION TO ACHIEVE THAT STATUS.

ANDREW BARRIGER IS C-E-O OF TELCO TRIAD, WHICH WILL SOON MOVE TO A NEW HEADQUARTERS ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE:

TELCO TRIAD COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION WAS FOUNDED IN 1945.