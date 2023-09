SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FATAL WESTSIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE VICTIM OF A SHOOTING THURSDAY MORNING HAS DIED, AND A SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTED.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO THE AREA OF WEST 19TH AND CENTER STREET AROUND 5:15 A.M. THURSDAY WHERE THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A SINGLE GUNSHOT WOUND.

THE VICTIM, 34-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL LEE SCHWEBACH OF SIOUX CITY, WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE FOR TREATMENT, WHERE HE LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING APPEARED TO BE A TARGETED INCIDENT, AND THEIR INVESTIGATION LED TO AN

ARREST WARRANT FOR 1ST DEGREE MURDER ISSUED FRIDAY FOR 21-YEAR-OLD MARIO ALBERTO CORONA RUIZ OF SIOUX CITY.

THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF ATF, US MARSHALS AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE WITHOUT INCIDENT.

AUTHORITIES ASK ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SHOOTING TO CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 279-6440, OR THE ANONYMOUS TIP LINE 712-258-TIPS (8477).