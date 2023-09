THE LEADER OF THE STRIKE AT THE OMAHA KELLOGG’S PLANT TWO YEARS AGO IS NOW RUNNING FOR THE UNITED STATES SENATE.

DAN OSBORN IS RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT TO REPLACE REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT DEB FISCHER.

THE 48-YEAR-OLD OSBORN, THE PRESIDENT OF THE BAKERY, CONFECTIONERY, TOBACCO WORKERS AND GRAIN MILLERS INTERNATIONAL UNION, TOUTED HIS SUCCESS IN PRESERVING FIVE-HUNDRED MIDDLE-CLASS JOBS DURING THE STRIKE.

HE SAYS HE IS “UNIQUELY CAPABLE” OF WORKING THROUGH THE PARTISAN GRIDLOCK IN WASHINGTON.