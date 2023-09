HUNT A+ ELEMENTARY ARCHITECTS AWARDED FOR ENERGY DESIGN WORK

THE COMPANIES THAT PERFORMED ENERGY DESIGN WORK AT SIOUX CITY’S HUNT A+ ARTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HAVE RECEIVED THE 2023 EXCELLENCE IN ENERGY-EFFICIENT DESIGN AWARDS BY MIDAMERICAN ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY.

FEH DESIGN AND EDA INCORPORATED WERE HONORED. FOR THEIR WORK AT THE NEW HUNT ELEMENTARY WHICH ACHIEVED AN ANNUAL ENERGY USE REDUCTION OF 55%.

THE SCHOOL REPLACED AN AGING BUILDING AT THE SAME SITE WITH A NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT FACILITY WITH A SMALL CARBON FOOTPRINT.

HUNT’S SITE ORIENTATION AND WINDOW PLACEMENT MAXIMIZE MORNING SUNLIGHT TO BRIGHTEN CLASSROOMS AND REDUCE THE IMPACT OF AFTERNOON HEAT.

THE LIGHTING DESIGN REDUCED THE INSTALLED WATTAGE BY 50% AND USES DAYLIGHTING AND OCCUPANCY CONTROLS.

THE AWARD WAS PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS IOWA CONVENTION IN DES MOINES.